Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,709 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

