Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 302 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

