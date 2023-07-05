Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 269,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,987. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

