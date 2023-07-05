Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($29.00) Per Share

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn ($29.00) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Indigo Books & Music stock opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

