Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 3,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Indivior Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.35.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

