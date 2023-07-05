Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 422,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,908. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

