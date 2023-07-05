Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1,002.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJAN. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

PJAN stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.