Insider Buying: i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Insider Acquires 196,318 Shares of Stock

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Free Report) insider Majid Shafiq acquired 196,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,963.18 ($2,491.66).

i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 13.45 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. i3 Energy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.87 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.75 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of £161.40 million, a PE ratio of 429.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. i3 Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

