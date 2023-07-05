Insider Buying: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Major Shareholder Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bihua Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 770,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,785. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
