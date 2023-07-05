Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 9,906 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 609,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,460. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 628,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

