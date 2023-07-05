Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells 3,116 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) insider Phillip Samayoa sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $16,483.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,428 shares in the company, valued at $536,554.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Generation Bio Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,114. The stock has a market cap of $344.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.25. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 98,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

