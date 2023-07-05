Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.