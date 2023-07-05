Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $21,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $20,621.70.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $30,502.12.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 448,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $11,620,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 25.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

