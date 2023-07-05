Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $154,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,306.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 20,591,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,465,262. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

