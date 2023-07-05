Insider Selling: Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,760.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 1,447,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,295. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBLA. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.