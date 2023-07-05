Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 17,720 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wayfair Trading Down 6.6 %

W traded down $4.48 on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. 6,839,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $76.35.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.