Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 755,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

