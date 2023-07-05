Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $138,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

