Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Up 35.9% in June

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 361,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock valued at $268,029,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

