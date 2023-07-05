Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 742.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

