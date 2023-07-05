Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 7,498,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,228,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

