Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $466.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

