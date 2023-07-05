International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.20 Per Share

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance
International Biotechnology Trust stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.38). The stock had a trading volume of 45,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221. International Biotechnology Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 619 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 744 ($9.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 664.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 680.68. The stock has a market cap of £267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.24.
About International Biotechnology Trust
