International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.20 Per Share

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

International Biotechnology Trust stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.38). The stock had a trading volume of 45,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221. International Biotechnology Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 619 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 744 ($9.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 664.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 680.68. The stock has a market cap of £267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.24.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

