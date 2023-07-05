Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $451.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

