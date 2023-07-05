Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VCV stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

