Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,513,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 659,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 972,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,494. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1629 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.