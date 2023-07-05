Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

VKQ stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.