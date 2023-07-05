Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 37.2% in June

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

