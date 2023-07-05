Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RSP stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

