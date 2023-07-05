Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,150. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

