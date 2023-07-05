IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,649,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 6,538,633 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,448,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

