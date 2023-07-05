IOTA Price Up 5% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. IOTA has a total market cap of $524.37 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003262 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

