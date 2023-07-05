IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.58

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.58 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 20.90 ($0.27). IQE shares last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 792,586 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.38. The firm has a market cap of £197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.63.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Further Reading

