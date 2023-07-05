IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $221.07 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.28.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

