iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBB stock opened at $126.81 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.