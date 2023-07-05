iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.81

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 50317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.