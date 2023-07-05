iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,095 shares. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

