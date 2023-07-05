iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

