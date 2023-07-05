iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.