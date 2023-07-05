iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

