iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 988,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.