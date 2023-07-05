iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

