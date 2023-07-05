iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
