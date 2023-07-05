iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.