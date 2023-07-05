iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 752.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

