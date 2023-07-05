iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.57

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 42044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

