iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.57

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 42044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
