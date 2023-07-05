iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 159,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 290,599 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.95.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

