iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.40

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and traded as high as $25.99. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 186,688 shares trading hands.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $725.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 70,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

