iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.33

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.33 and last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 336022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

