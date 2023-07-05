iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Reduced by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 182,173 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

