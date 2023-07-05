iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stock Position Lowered by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

